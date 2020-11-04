ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 21.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

