Oppenheimer Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

AME stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,438. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 85.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 102,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

