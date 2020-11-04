Oppenheimer Comments on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of YUM opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

