Oppenheimer Weighs in on FireEye, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 151.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 429,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.