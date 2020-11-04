Oppenheimer Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $206.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $41,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $700,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,749,691.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,804 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

