Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

