ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

