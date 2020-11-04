ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $396.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 84.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 260,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 52,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

