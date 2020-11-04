Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBNK. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

