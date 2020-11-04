Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,115,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

