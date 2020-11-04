Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

