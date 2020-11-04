Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Up 13.6%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shot up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.53. 122,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 95,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of research firms have commented on OYST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.