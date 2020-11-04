PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PACCAR by 152.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

