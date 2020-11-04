Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

PACB stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $41,248,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 984,950 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $6,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

