Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

PEIX has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

PEIX stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,743.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.