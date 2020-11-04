Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.