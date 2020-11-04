PAE (PAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NYSE:PAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2020

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million.

NYSE:PAE opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. PAE has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

