Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Up 23.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)’s share price rose 23.3% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,271,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 524,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.8% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 75.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

