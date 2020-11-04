Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.66 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

