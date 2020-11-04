Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2021

Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2021 Pre-Market guidance at 9.80-10.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.80-10 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $226.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $228.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

