Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 141,124 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Clifford Sosin acquired 240,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Clifford Sosin acquired 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $134,287.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

