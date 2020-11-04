Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCTY opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

