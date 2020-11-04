PCTEL, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.02.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 million. Analysts expect that PCTEL will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PCTEL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

