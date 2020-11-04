Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

