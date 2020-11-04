Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stake Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

