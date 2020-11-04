People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

