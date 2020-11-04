Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

PRDO stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 27.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $540,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 420,958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

