Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $792.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

