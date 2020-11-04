Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Receives C$3.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE PEY opened at C$2.98 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The stock has a market cap of $491.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$73.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

