Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 783,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $127,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

