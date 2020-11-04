PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

