Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,465,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

