Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $293.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.31. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

