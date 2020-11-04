Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

