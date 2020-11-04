Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of -245.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

