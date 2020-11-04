Piper Sandler Comments on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

CPF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CPF opened at $14.36 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.