Piper Sandler Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

