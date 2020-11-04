Piper Sandler Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 397,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

