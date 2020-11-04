Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of HBNC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $571.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

