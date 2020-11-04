Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alexander & Baldwin Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ALEX stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 242,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

