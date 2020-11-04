Piper Sandler Weighs in on Meridian Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

MRBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Meridian stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 30.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

