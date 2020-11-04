Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

