PIVX Market Cap Achieves $15.56 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $101,292.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00047616 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, Coinroom, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Bisq, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Graviex and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

