PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PMVP) Quiet Period To Expire on November 4th

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PMVP) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 4th. PMV Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,765,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $211,770,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During PMV Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMVP. Bank of America assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

