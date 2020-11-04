PPG Industries (PPG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the third quarter of 2020 have been going up of late. PPG Industries has diversified products offering and geographical presence. Cost savings from restructuring actions will also likely support the company’s margins. PPG Industries is also committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Buyouts are also expected to contribute to the company's sales. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation. Unfavorable currency swings may continue to impact its sales and margins. Soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is also expected to affect the company's sales volumes in the third quarter. The company's high debt level is another matter of concern. “

10/9/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – PPG Industries is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.