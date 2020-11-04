Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Buys $18,260.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Louis Michael Altman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,971.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFC opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

