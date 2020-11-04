Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) declared a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PGIT opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.82. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

