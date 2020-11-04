Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Position Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.21% of Premier worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Premier by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

