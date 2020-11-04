Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Premier by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

