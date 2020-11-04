Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.70 or more EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.